FORTNITE | BALENCIAGA
The runway isn’t about showing off, it’s about being you.
Digital Fashion comes to life in Fortnite. Show the world your unexpected side with the Set’s apparel, free Sprays, the Strange Times Featured Hub, and a live Fortography campaign. Inspired by authentic archival looks from luxury fashion house Balenciaga.
FORTNITE FORTOGRAPHY
Coinciding with the spirit of Balenciaga coming to Fortnite, we’re encouraging you to express yourself — and the more unexpected, the better. In fact, we’re kicking off a special, dynamic Fortography campaign! Instead of showcasing your images on our blog, we’ll be showcasing them in-game on billboards in the Strange Times Featured Hub.
Mash up your fashion with friends or simply share a fresh perspective. Having Balenciaga gear equipped is optional — it’s all about self-expression!
Creative Director: Alex Lazaris
Senior Designers: Cody Petruk & Sara Jean Kunz
Motion Graphics by Epic Games
Character Designs by Epic Games
Unreal Engine and Fortnite Teams
Merchandise by Balenciaga
