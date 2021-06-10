REFILLED | Brand Identity & Packaging





Project Overview





REFILLED® is a brand specializing in hair loss, which increases hair density and thickness as a patented raw material, and diagnoses and manages scalp and hair in detail with scanning devices and artificial intelligence analysis services to present empirical solutions to hair loss care.





We defined the visual concept of REFILLED® as "NEW DERMA" and made it possible to give customers freshness with a new-feeling cosmeceutical(cosmetics + pharmaceuticals) brand.





리필드는 2020년 새롭게 런칭한 브랜드로서 탈모 전문의가 개발한 세계 최초 ‘육모’ 기능 특허 원료로 모발의 밀도와 두께를 증가시키고, 스캐닝 디바이스와 인공지능 분석 서비스로 두피 및 모발을 세밀하고 정확하게 감지-진단-관리하여 초기 탈모 케어의 실증적인 솔루션을 제시하는 브랜드입니다.



우리는 리필드의 비주얼 컨셉을 'NEW DERMA'로 규정하고, 새로운 느낌의 코스메슈티컬 브랜드로 고객들에게 신선함을 줄 수 있도록 하였다.















