Smallicieux - Brand design

Le Palais de la Découverte and la Cité des sciences et de l'industrie have been operating the permanent exhibition "Cité des enfants" for nearly 30 years on its site at la Cité des sciences in Paris. Accessible from the age of 2, it is an educational entertainment offer that raises awareness and accompanies children in their discovery of the world.





Graphéine helped Universcience to create the new cultural brand "Smallicieux" as a new step in the development of the brand "Cité des enfants".



