FICTU 2021 | Ven a ver
The Client
Festival Internacional de Cine de Tulum
( Tulum International Film Festival ) ( FICTU ) is a government initiative in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It was born with the purpose of disseminating the best national and international film productions while activating cinematographic projections and cultural activities. The festival celebrated its second edition in August 2021.
The first edition took place in December 2019.
The Objective
Create the visual system for the Tulum International Film Festival second edition called
“Ven a ver” ( “Come and see” ). We seek to preserve the first edition’s identity by adding a disruptive,
striking and inclusive image while retaining congruence with its natural and social environment.
The Solution
Inspired by urban art that transmits social movement, justice and empowerment, we took the use of stencils and stickers for the visual system. These elements, in addition to having a strong meaning, grant an easy and fast reproduction in a variety of formats. We chose yellow to accentuate the colors of the Tulum surroundings and use it as a reference for the modernity and urbanization that is being lived in the area. Seeking to honor the local, national and international culture that is currently experienced in Tulum, we created the “Ven a ver” (“Come and see”) iconography so that anyone, regardless of their language, can have a visual reference and understanding of the festival’s message.
El Cliente
El Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum (FICTU) es una iniciativa desarrollada por el gobierno municipal de Tulum, Quintana Roo. Nace con el propósito de difundir las mejores producciones de cine nacional e internacional y activar las proyecciones cinematográficas y las actividades culturales. El festival celebró su 2da. edición en agosto del 2021. La primera edición tuvo lugar en diciembre del 2019.
El Objetivo
Crear el sistema visual de la segunda edición del Festival Internacional de Cine Tulum llamado “Ven a ver”. Buscamos conservar la identidad de la primera edición sumando una imagen disruptiva, llamativa e incluyente manteniendo congruencia con su entorno natural y social.
La Solución
Inspirados en el arte urbano que transmite movimiento social, justicia y empoderamiento, tomamos el uso de stencil y stickers para el sistema visual. Estos elementos, además de tener un fuerte significado, permiten la reproducción fácil y rápida en una variedad de formatos. Elegimos el color amarillo para acentuar entre los colores del entorno de Tulum y utiilzarlo como referente a la modernidad y urbanización que se esta viviendo en la zona. Buscando honrar a la cultura local, nacional e internacional que se vive en la actualidad en Tulum, creamos la iconografía de “Ven a ver” para que cualquier persona, sin importar su idioma, pueda tener un referente visual y pueda comprender el mensaje del festival.