Research / Recycled





Destruction





To prepare material for further manipulations, it is needed to break it down. In the mechanical approach, plastics are first shredded into small granules. This process is applicable to two largely popular packaging materials: PET and HDPE that are used for water, food, and detergent containers. Ground, these plastics form transparent or colored particles that can be used for the production of the same packaging or for all sorts of objects made of reclaimed materials, like clothing, bags, or furniture. Other matter can be treated this way as well when it is to be used as a foundation for composite materials, like tires forming crumbles used for covering asphalt on playgrounds and athletic fields.





Whenever it is possible, plastic is then melted. At this stage, it can be mixed with virgin material to increase its durability lost during heating or used unadulterated. In the latter case, the plastic might be utilized in the item where it needs to be less rigid: clothing might be produced from reclaimed PET instead of bottles.





Another way to treat the material is chemical. More energy-efficient, this type of technology is still developing, but there are already some kinds of materials that are recycled this way. Influenced by solvent or enzymes that destroy chemical connections, plastic is turned into a liquid feedstock and then extracted from it.