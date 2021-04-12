Conserva Culture

Challenge:

Some of the best things in the world are preserved, and Conserva — a company dedicated to delighting culinary senses and making your next dinner party a smash — needed brand strategy, a brand identity, website, and campaign photography with intrigue.





Execution:

Taking European seafood brands as a point of departure, we paired the eclectic nature of this world and with the bold punch of late 1970s Italian street signage to create an elegant and upscale brand with patina. We shot photos inspired by Baroque painting to capture the feeling of the most decadent dinner party.









