Korean Air Upcycled Golf Accessories

The main element was extracted by dividing the visual components of the aircraft surface and baggage tag into material and conceptual elements and then recombining them. Since then, we have designed golf accessories (ball markers, name tags) and packages with key elements extracted. Only a limited number has been produced, and accessories patterns are randomly produced according to the paint color painted on the surface of the aircraft, so they can be stored uniquely.





메인 엘리먼트는 항공기 표면과 수하물 택의 시각적 구성 요소를 물질적 요소와 개념적 요소로 나눈 후 재조합 하여 추출했습니다. 이후 추출한 엘리먼트를 활용한 키비쥬얼로 골프 악세서리(볼마커, 네임택)와 패키지를 디자인했습니다. 한정된 수량만 제작하였으며, 항공기 표면에 도색된 페인트 색상에 따라 악세서리의 패턴이 무작위로 제작되기 때문에 유니크하게 소장할 수 있습니다.



