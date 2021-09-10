Korean Air Upcycled Golf Accessories
Client : Korean Air
Period : 2020.12 - 2021. 08
Goal : Upcycling, Product, Package, Branding
In 2020, FM Communications conducted a retirement aircraft HL7461(B747-400)'s upcycling project with Korean Air. The retired aircraft (HL7461) has been reborn as a golf accessory set with a design that melts Korean Air's brand identity while undergoing an upcycle process (cutting-shearing-pressing-laser printing). HL7461 can no longer fly excitedly, but now, it becomes a small piece of exciting travel and shares daily life with customers.
2020년, FM 커뮤니케이션즈와 대한항공이 진행한 퇴역 항공기 HL7461(B747-400)의 업사이클링 프로젝트입니다. 업사이클 공정(컷팅-샤링-프레싱-레이저 프린팅)을 거침과 동시에 대한항공의 브랜드 정체성을 녹여낸 디자인으로 퇴역 항공기(HL7461)를 골프 악세서리 세트로 재탄생시켰습니다. HL7461은 더이상 설레는 비행을 할 수 없지만, 이제 설레는 여행의 작은 조각이 되어 고객과 일상을 함께합니다.
The main element was extracted by dividing the visual components of the aircraft surface and baggage tag into material and conceptual elements and then recombining them. Since then, we have designed golf accessories (ball markers, name tags) and packages with key elements extracted. Only a limited number has been produced, and accessories patterns are randomly produced according to the paint color painted on the surface of the aircraft, so they can be stored uniquely.
메인 엘리먼트는 항공기 표면과 수하물 택의 시각적 구성 요소를 물질적 요소와 개념적 요소로 나눈 후 재조합 하여 추출했습니다. 이후 추출한 엘리먼트를 활용한 키비쥬얼로 골프 악세서리(볼마커, 네임택)와 패키지를 디자인했습니다. 한정된 수량만 제작하였으며, 항공기 표면에 도색된 페인트 색상에 따라 악세서리의 패턴이 무작위로 제작되기 때문에 유니크하게 소장할 수 있습니다.
Designed by FM design team
Dismantled aircraft surface & Visual element
Processed aircraft surface & Key visual
Applications
Use Scene
Name Tag Package
Ball Marker Package
Design Process
Making Process (Shearing-Pressing-Laser Printing)
ⓒ FM Communications
Creative Div.
Creative direction : Dan Namkoong
Project management : Yeonhee Lee
Design Team
Design lead : Guk Moon
Design : Yewon Kim, Kangpyo Hong
Photo & Video : Kangpyo Hong
Contact : mgfm@promotion.co.kr
Web : https://feelxmove.com/
Instagram : @feelxmove
FM Building, 34, Banpo-daero 22-gil,
Seocho-gu, Seoul, 00649, Korea
