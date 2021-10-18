BULLICIO
Bullicio is a restaurant located in Barcelona whose gastronomic offer is a combination of American and Mexican flavors mixed with local ones.
Mauricio Rodriguez reached out to us when he decided to do a complete redesign of his brand, taking advantage of the fact that he was also changing his name. He told us about the series of unfortunate events his project had gone through up to that point, including the fact that being a very different and unknown product to the locals, there was a bad perception of what he was selling and therefore people did not dare to try it.
We realized that more important than the redesign of its identity, would be to work on their Brand Strategy and so we started there. We decided that the name BULLICIO would be also the way to name their products, and thus create a new concept in the minds of consumers, a new category.
In the Strategy, we developed the concept of the mix of influences, which is clearly reflected in its gastronomic offer, but above all, it is part of the history of the people behind the brand. Mauricio is Mexican, but has lived most of his life in the United States and Barcelona. And in order to extend this crossbreeding to the graphic part, we decided to collaborate with the Catalan illustrator Olga Capdevila, whose work was key in the development of this identity.
We created a series of phrases to position the new concept, which accompanied by illustrations that reflect the personality of the space, its owner and the team, explain, without the need to see the menu, what Bullicio is all about.
Team
Illustrations by Olga Capdevila
Photos by Leo García Mendez
