Capnamic
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Since 2012, Capnamic have been investing in startups while giving them passionate support and access to outstanding networks. Almost a decade later the core remains the same but there is more than just change happening - their team has grown since then; funding for new investments has increased as well as startups in their portfolio have grown exponentially.

Capnamic asked us to craft their brand narrative and solidify it with a new identity system. Through workshops, we explored Capnamic's story as an organization and together defined a bold new identity to reflect their growth and maturity, while conveying approachability and excitement about what’s coming next. The brand name is a combination of the words “capital” and “dynamic. The word mark represents startup's growth potential after being backed by Capnamic.

We created a visual language that captures the excitement of building the future and focuses on bringing exceptional humans forward, as they are tomorrow's world game-changers. Authentic photos with a minimalistic blurry or clean background paired with the colours and gradient patterns, shapes and backgrounds form a distinct, clean look. Abstract photography brings us into our future through its futuristic forms which illustrate how technology shapes each individual person in this world today.



Capnamic
    Atanas Teodosiev Berlin, Germany
    Sofia Dimitrova Berlin, Germany
    Jordan Petrov Sofia, Bulgaria

    Capnamic

