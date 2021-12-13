Since 2012, Capnamic have been investing in startups while giving them passionate support and access to outstanding networks. Almost a decade later the core remains the same but there is more than just change happening - their team has grown since then; funding for new investments has increased as well as startups in their portfolio have grown exponentially.





Capnamic asked us to craft their brand narrative and solidify it with a new identity system. Through workshops, we explored Capnamic's story as an organization and together defined a bold new identity to reflect their growth and maturity, while conveying approachability and excitement about what’s coming next. The brand name is a combination of the words “capital” and “dynamic. The word mark represents startup's growth potential after being backed by Capnamic.





We created a visual language that captures the excitement of building the future and focuses on bringing exceptional humans forward, as they are tomorrow's world game-changers. Authentic photos with a minimalistic blurry or clean background paired with the colours and gradient patterns, shapes and backgrounds form a distinct, clean look. Abstract photography brings us into our future through its futuristic forms which illustrate how technology shapes each individual person in this world today.











