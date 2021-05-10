EWG x Tommy Hilfiger: Jasmine @ Builders Club













At the Builders Club, we worked to help launch a new division of Elite World Group (that represent over 100 world-renowned talent such as Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg etc) called EWG Virtual, which looks at the future of fashion experiences, transporting audiences into inspiring new worlds through CGI films

and campaigns, video games, virtual stores, live streaming, and virtual events.

We created a CGI film using Jasmine Sanders' virtual avatar, walking a surreal runway for Elite Models' press launch. The aim behind the film was to transport viewers into a fantasy version of Jasmine's world. The audience follows her photorealistic avatar dressed in Tommy Hilfiger sportswear through various scenes based

around the ideas of urban, architecture, and fantasy.











