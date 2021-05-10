Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
EWG x Tommy Hilfiger: Jasmine @ Builders Club
Multiple Owners
Behance.net





At the Builders Club, we worked to help launch a new division of Elite World Group (that represent over 100 world-renowned talent such as Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg etc) called EWG Virtual, which looks at the future of fashion experiences, transporting audiences into inspiring new worlds through CGI films
and campaigns, video games, virtual stores, live streaming, and virtual events.
We created a CGI film using Jasmine Sanders' virtual avatar, walking a surreal runway for Elite Models' press launch. The aim behind the film was to transport viewers into a fantasy version of Jasmine's world. The audience follows her photorealistic avatar dressed in Tommy Hilfiger sportswear through various scenes based
around the ideas of urban, architecture, and fantasy. 





alien catwalk cinema4d Fashion mountains prison runway softbody tommyhilfiger




















alien catwalk cinema4d Fashion mountains prison runway softbody tommyhilfiger













Some lovely process


alien catwalk cinema4d Fashion mountains prison runway softbody tommyhilfiger






Client: EWG Virtual
Production Company: Builders Club
Creative Director: Jonas Hegi
Producer: Lauren Egen
Art Director: Mike Lamont
Design/Animation: George Barett, Janis Melderis, Luca Struchen,
Akshay Depala, Artur Zhamaletdinov





EWG x Tommy Hilfiger: Jasmine @ Builders Club
139
909
1
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Lil Arty London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Akshay Depala London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Luca Struchen London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Phaseshift (George Barrett) City of London, United Kingdom

    EWG x Tommy Hilfiger: Jasmine @ Builders Club

    CGI film using Jasmine Sanders' virtual avatar, walking a surreal runway for Elite Models' press launch
    139
    909
    1
    Published:

    Creative Fields