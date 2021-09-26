Journey to Mindfulness NFT

STAGE 1

"STATE OF TURMOIL"

Palmistry is a branch of fortune telling practised since ancient times and across many cultures. It is one of the many ways that people attempt to make sense of their path in life by external means.

The palpitating heart in hand marked by runic symbols is surrounded by beetles, manifestations of the troubles in our life when we are in a dream state. Steve conjures a sense of the physical toll of anxiety, but also a sense of chaos, mystery and longing in the search for answers and ways to heal the pain.