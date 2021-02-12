WeWork at Dock72

Dock72 / WeWork
Situated within the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, WeWork Dock 72 is considered to be one of the largest NYC ground-up developments, revolutionizing the 21st century work environment with innovative and collaborative work spaces. After extensive research, Conway presented a branding proposal with a typographic composition to illustrate the modern building and premium amenities while respecting the WeWork style. Together with the designers, Conway Digital developed a comprehensive website to display the building’s features and specs, full-service amenities, and prime Brooklyn location, while Metaform designed the 3D renderings and floor plans, which are displayed on the website.