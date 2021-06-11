Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Studio Organic
Studio Organic is an architect’s duo. They design buildings, interiors and landscapes where people live to fully experience space and to be intimately in touch with nature and one’s self.

Call it what you like. A haven, an oasis, a dwelling or a shelter. Organic Shelter is in every one of them. Wherever the shape and function of space promotes being present, being with one’s self, building a relationship with nature. It gives you relief, soothes, helps you be calm - or simply be.

Visual identity reflects those feelings. It’s subtle, almost not there. On the other hand, characteristic typography and colors whisper a story in the background.
Thank you for watching!

Credits:

Creative direction:
Michał Mierzwa & Maciej Mach

Design:
Michał Mierzwa, Ania Morawiak

Copy:
Dagmara Zdych

Web design:
Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura

Development:
Piotr Butlewski, Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura

Photography:


Don't forget to visit www.uniforma.pl
    Studio Organic

    405
    2.3k
    30
    Published:

