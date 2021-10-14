Department of Noise









In order to express DoN’s unique approach and positioning, we created a language that uses the intersection of sound waves with light as inspiration. Sound needs an outlet in which it can be heard while lights have different colours for each wavelength - just like sounds have varying ranges depending on what medium they are moving through. The visual language combines various graphics derived by graphically decomposing sound, light and emotion, with which we aimed to reflect the bold, coherent and objectives brand DNA of a team that ultimately helps other brands to start speaking human.







