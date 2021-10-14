What we did Stakeholder Alignment • Expression Strategy • Brand Messaging • Positioning
Visual Identity Development • Motion Graphics • UX + Visual Design • Manifesto Video
Sonic Identity by Department of Noise
Voice search, audio advertising and podcasting have made it possible for more brands to connect with consumers on an emotional level. Emotionally open and inspired people are the driving force for social progress - and thus the key to a successful future. Department of Noise, the leading Swiss agency for audio branding, want to make a contribution to this with their work. They approached us to redefine their brand narrative and visually express their approach of making brand values and ambitions unmistakable and emotionally tangible, through a new visual identity.
In order to express DoN’s unique approach and positioning, we created a language that uses the intersection of sound waves with light as inspiration. Sound needs an outlet in which it can be heard while lights have different colours for each wavelength - just like sounds have varying ranges depending on what medium they are moving through. The visual language combines various graphics derived by graphically decomposing sound, light and emotion, with which we aimed to reflect the bold, coherent and objectives brand DNA of a team that ultimately helps other brands to start speaking human.
A well-known company in the branding community for their outstanding work on behalf of companies and artists, Department of Noise are known by many as simply DoN. That’s why in addition to a brandmark that features the full name of the company, we also created a simple acronym that could be used as their primary logo in their internal brand environment.
"Fiction managed to stage our brand in an incredibly natural way. Well done!"
Florian Goetze Founder, Department of Noise