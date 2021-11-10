PetChoy Rebrand





— ​​​​​​​

PetChoy provides delicious meal plans for cats and dogs in Saigon, Vietnam. Founders think pets should be served as their owners. PetChoy aims to educate and empower the pet-loving community with an accurate and comprehensive understanding of pets' nutrition and health.​​​​​​​ Since rebranding, PetChoy has been grown quickly with completely outstanding packaging on shelves.



Our approach is a complete transformation for local pet food brands to compete with international ones in visual and content direction, and targeting new customer types like urbanist and GenZ.











