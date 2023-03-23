Beekman 1802 | The Precious Little Snowflake





— The Precious Little Snowflake —





Back in 2020 I was asked to illustrate a book for Beekman 1802, a "doctor-founded skin & body care powered by nutrient rich goat milk that feeds a healthier microbiome." Each year they release holiday-themed packaging and products, as well as an illustrated storybook, written by the co-founders of the company. In 2020, I was asked to illustrate the 2021 book as well as elements used in packaging and product lines. (I wish I had more photos of the products, but let's just say my family used them all fairly quickly).





The 9"x13" was printed on uncoated stock with a canvas hard-bound cover with a die-cut. I've included a handful of the spreads below.





Client: Beekman 1802

—

Art Director: Chelsea Tamburin

—

My Role: Illustration











