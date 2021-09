When real meet virtual, Serie of Dancers I photographed in New-York.





Then I worked in CGI to create particles around them. I worked in Cinema 4D

with X-Particles. You can see my process at he bottom of the gallery with a short motion.









Thanks to

Stylist, Lori Messerchmitt

Dancers, Taquirah Thompson, Adrien Picault, Alexandra Peter, Nicole Von Arx.