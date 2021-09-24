Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
EDITORIAL WORK - SUMMER 2021
Made Up Studio
EDITORIAL PROJECTS
SUMMER 2021

A selection of recent editorial works for various publications.

CLIENT: FORTUNE CHINA
PROJECT: FORTUNE 500 COVER

Cover art for the annual Fortune 500 issue.

AD: Rio Tang
SKETCH CONCEPTS
VECTOR DESIGN
ARTWORK
DETAIL
IN PRINT
CLIENT: COVER MY MEDS
PROJECT: INSIGHT EDITORIAL

Illustration for an article about the many types of medical discount cards in the US. 
SKETCH CONCEPTS
VECTORS
COLOUR OPTIONS
ARTWORK
ARTICLE
CLIENT: BARRON'S
PROJECT: 100 YEARS OF BARRON'S

Concept sketches for a special edition of Barron's magazine, celebrating 100 years of the financial publication. 
CLIENT: PROTO MAGAZINE
PROJECT: BURNOUT

Illustration for an article about how burnout as a result of the pandemic has affected medical staff.
SKETCH CONCEPTS
SKETCH CONCEPTS
SKETCH CONCEPTS
VECTOR DEVELOPMENT
ARTWORK
CLIENT: PROTO MAGAZINE
PROJECT: COVER ARTWORK

Cover typography for an issue focused on how the medical industry has been affected by the Covid crisis. 
SKETCH CONCEPTS
BASE TYPOGRAPHY
VECTOR DESIGN
ARTWORK
DETAIL
CAPTION
Thanks for looking.

Follow Made Up on Instagram
