EDITORIAL WORK - SUMMER 2021

EDITORIAL PROJECTS
SUMMER 2021
A selection of recent editorial works for various publications.
CLIENT: FORTUNE CHINA
PROJECT: FORTUNE 500 COVER
Cover art for the annual Fortune 500 issue.
AD: Rio Tang
CLIENT: COVER MY MEDS
PROJECT: INSIGHT EDITORIAL
Illustration for an article about the many types of medical discount cards in the US.
CLIENT: BARRON'S
PROJECT: 100 YEARS OF BARRON'S
Concept sketches for a special edition of Barron's magazine, celebrating 100 years of the financial publication.
CLIENT: PROTO MAGAZINE
PROJECT: BURNOUT
Illustration for an article about how burnout as a result of the pandemic has affected medical staff.
CLIENT: PROTO MAGAZINE
PROJECT: COVER ARTWORK
Cover typography for an issue focused on how the medical industry has been affected by the Covid crisis.