Perspe XVIII
Gustav Willeit
PERSPE XVIII
The title of this series, Perspe, originated from a fragment of the German word “Perspektive” (perspective): 
a programmatic statement alluding to the composition work, 
which is based on a simulation that fully exploits the opportunities offered by digital technology. 
The artist traces an unnatural perspective, i.e. a perspective that is “ideated”, 
invented, that acts and creates “different” places by mirroring the image, 
thus reaching perfect symmetry often disrupted by a discordant element.


Croatia / Italy / Japan / California / India

 
