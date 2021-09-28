Dune·Tibet

图片拍摄西藏阿里地区

三江源头处有一片延绵起伏的沙漠

沿着地平线望去

沙海一望无垠，光明万里

时间在这里变得久远而悠长

The picture was taken in Ngari Sanai, Tibet. There’s an infinite desert in Sanjiangyuan region that when looked afar, it makes you feel the eternal peace inside. Billions of grains of sand fall into tranquility, you have to be here to feel the power of solitude. Like what an author wrote: soon I’ll be going to the infinite desert where a merciful heart will be gifted with all the happiness in the world. I’ll sink into the extraordinary darkness where nothing exists in the indescribable silence and harmony.



