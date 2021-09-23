Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Thin Places
Brendon Burton
Thin Places
There is a Celtic concept regarding places that feel strangely magnetic. It is said heaven and earth are only three feet apart but in Thin Places that distance is even shorter. Abandoned houses are a perfect example of this phenomenon. These places are at the intersection of archeology/fantasy, you can visit these sites but can never get the full story. So curiosity keeps bringing me back. What makes people leave, and what keeps things standing? How much of a life gets left along with it?
Thin Places
