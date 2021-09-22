Mérimée - Naming & Brand identity

Mérimée
Wealth management
Magnacarta, a network of wealth management consulting firms, is expanding and becoming a group.It is in this context that we worked to reformulate the brand architecture, define a positioning strategy for their regional firms, and thus create the name and identity of the brand "Mérimée".
The brand name we came up with is a promise of prosperity. In French, it's a soft-sounding name that immerses us in the world of heritage and invites us to commit to the long term as in an epic (épopée), a destiny (destinée) or an odyssey (odyssée).
Naming concept
The name is inspired by Prosper Mérimée, the first Inspector General of Historic Monuments in 1834 who invented the "protection of historic monuments". His decisive role in the elaboration of a heritage policy is an innovation in 19th century Europe.
Brand architecture
Mérimée and Magnacarta are two names that work in echo, they share the "M" in main consonant, then one plays with the vowels "é / i" while the other plays with the "a". Both names are part of historical notions, Magnacarta meaning the "Magna Carta" a founding legal text dating from 1215.
Graphically, the Mérimée logotype is in line with the brand architecture initiated with Magnacarta. The letter "m" becomes a bridge or a path moving smoothly towards the future.