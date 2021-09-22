Mérimée - Naming & Brand identity

Mérimée

Wealth management





Magnacarta, a network of wealth management consulting firms, is expanding and becoming a group.It is in this context that we worked to reformulate the brand architecture, define a positioning strategy for their regional firms, and thus create the name and identity of the brand "Mérimée".







The brand name we came up with is a promise of prosperity. In French, it's a soft-sounding name that immerses us in the world of heritage and invites us to commit to the long term as in an epic (épopée), a destiny (destinée) or an odyssey (odyssée).