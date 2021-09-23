Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Digital shadows. Sketchbook paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
Digital shadows. Sketchbook paintings.
A digital twin is a virtual representation that serves as the real-time digital counterpart of a physical object.
The „Ship of Theseus“ is a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains the same object.
The connections between the physical world and the digital world is data that flows from the physical world to the virtual world and vice versa.
The need for a digital twin may lead to inequality, as the technology might not be accessible for everyone by widening the gap between the rich and poor.
As one digital demon ripped off all parts of the body one by one, the other demon replaced them with those of a digital twin. The user was left confused about who he was after the body-swapping.
People who only exist as a single copy in only one location are highly vulnerable to software or hardware failure, intentional or accidental alteration, and environmental catastrophes like fire, flooding, etc.
Biological people are living at the same time as their artifact. Healthy digital twins can be compared to the rest of the population in order to really define healthy.
After the death of the individual, his digital twin could remain static or continue to learn and self-improve autonomously. What a glorious future.
    Guenter Zimmermann Berlin, Germany

