Grow Deal/Horizon Vertical - Brand identity

_

EN





Grow Deal is the first vertical farm in Toulouse, located in the heart of the city's Marché d'Intérêt National. It is the first indoor vertical farm in France to grow directly on site, and also runs a second farm in the basement and on the roof of a Toulouse supermarket. Grow Deal grows mushrooms, rare herbs, edible flowers and micro-vegetables under the Horizon Vertical brand; they are delivered the day of harvest and all year round, in a strict growing environment.

Brand Brothers worked with Grow Deal's founder to completely redesign its visual identity. We went for a strong graphic and typographic system, out of the usual codes of the food and vegetal sectors. The typogram, designed in the studio, uses a strict geometric structure and curves that form outgrowths, reminding the budding of plants. On this basis, a system of shapes enriches the visual grammar and forms the backbone of the graphic applications, which are deployed in environments as varied as monochrome labels, textiles or social networks. Many new variations to come.