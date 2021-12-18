OTHERNITY — La Biennale di Venezia

Buildings and installation photo by Dániel Dömölky
Othernity –
Hungarian Pavilion - 17th International Architecture Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia
What lessons could be learnt from the heritage of architectural modernism, this often-disputed era, confronted by changing expectations of sustainability, social norms and habits, and as for Central and Eastern Europe specifically, a different political system? Othernity, the Hungarian exhibition of the 2021 International Architecture Biennale in Venice provides thought-provoking answers to this question, by emerging practices from the region.
A collaborative formula to revivify socialist modernism.
The former Eastern Bloc of Europe possesses a unique, region-specific modernist architectural heritage, that can be discovered in most part of our current building stock. This heritage should serve as ground zero to develop a responsible and novel behaviour for future architectural practice. And yet, compelled by a misunderstood duty for a more sustainable living and also fuelled by aesthetical revulsion and political antipathy, we keep demolishing or re-edifying these structures, destroying all architectural values. Would there be an ‘other’ way?
12 buildings. 12 practices. 12 ideas.
Othernity invited 12 young professionals: architectural offices, collectives and individuals from Eastern-Central-Europe to rethink 12 iconic modern buildings of Budapest.
The practices invited by the curatorial team are based in different cities and countries of the region, which all share this specific architectural heritage. By working in one chosen city, Budapest, they are both close enough and far enough to think rationally about the values of these buildings.
Organiser: Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art
National Commissioner: Julia Fabényi
Curator: Dániel Kovács
Curatorial Team: Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló
The Hungarian curatorial team is a member of the Curator's Collective.
Curatorial Assistant: Laura Sütöri
Invited Participants: A-A Collective, Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop, b210, BUDCUD, KONNTRA, MADA, MNPL WORKSHOP, Paradigma Ariadné, PLURAL, Vojtěch Rada, LLRRLLRR, Studio Act
Architectural and installation photo: Dániel Dömölky
Project Coordination - Venice Biennale Office: Géza Boros, Anna Bálványos, Zsigmond Lakó
Object photos, graphic design and web: Marcell Kazsik