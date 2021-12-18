OTHERNITY — La Biennale di Venezia

Othernity –

Hungarian Pavilion - 17th International Architecture Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia

What lessons could be learnt from the heritage of architectural modernism, this often-disputed era, confronted by changing expectations of sustainability, social norms and habits, and as for Central and Eastern Europe specifically, a different political system? Othernity, the Hungarian exhibition of the 2021 International Architecture Biennale in Venice provides thought-provoking answers to this question, by emerging practices from the region.

A collaborative formula to revivify socialist modernism.

The former Eastern Bloc of Europe possesses a unique, region-specific modernist architectural heritage, that can be discovered in most part of our current building stock. This heritage should serve as ground zero to develop a responsible and novel behaviour for future architectural practice. And yet, compelled by a misunderstood duty for a more sustainable living and also fuelled by aesthetical revulsion and political antipathy, we keep demolishing or re-edifying these structures, destroying all architectural values. Would there be an ‘other’ way?





12 buildings. 12 practices. 12 ideas.