Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Xbox Series X & S
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Xbox Series X & S
Meet the next generation gaming consoles & controller.

Xbox Series X is the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever while the Series S is the smallest Xbox ever.
Both designed to be more inclusive and thoughtful about how the products fit into people’s homes.
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
Intelligent Geometry
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
console controller Gaming industrial design Microsoft product design xbox
Design credits: Microsoft Devices Design Team
Design director: Nicolas Denhez, Carl Ledbetter
 Lead designers: Chris Kujawski, Ryan Whitaker, Erika Kelter
Xbox Series X & S
454
2k
13
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Nicolas Denhez Seattle, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Ryan Whitaker Seattle, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Erika Kelter Seattle, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Microsoft Design Redmond, WA, USA

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Erika Kelter Seattle, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Chris Kujawski USA
    user's avatar
    Ryan Whitaker Seattle, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Carl Ledbetter Redmond, WA, USA

    Xbox Series X & S

    Xbox Series X & S, Design by Xbox Design Team
    454
    2k
    13
    Published:

    Creative Fields