Xbox Series X & S
Meet the next generation gaming consoles & controller.
Xbox Series X is the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever while the Series S is the smallest Xbox ever.
Both designed to be more inclusive and thoughtful about how the products fit into people’s homes.
Intelligent Geometry
Design credits: Microsoft Devices Design Team
Design director: Nicolas Denhez, Carl Ledbetter
Lead designers: Chris Kujawski, Ryan Whitaker, Erika Kelter
