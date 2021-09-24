Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
DoorDash
Sebastian Curi
DoorDash. Eat your Neighborhood

DoorDash is a technology company that connects people with the best food in their cities.  With a 56% market share, it is the largest food delivery company in the United States and one that I use quite often.  Based in San Francisco with reach to all the US provides a broad range of options at your fingertips, DoorDash satisfies your cravings and connects you with endless possibilities.

We teamed up with Handsome Frank to work on a massive Outdoor and Digital campaign that would put favorite local restaurants on the mind of NYC & LA people. Every illustration is design to be used on big billboards on the streets and highlight iconic plates from his beloved restaurants. Animations came in to play for social media to elevate the concepts and bring some fun the table. ​​​​​​​
To work on the several animations for Social Media and Digital I collaborated with the talented Chris Anderson. These ideas are short and clear but I wanted to add personality to the few elements we were going to work on. Trough frame by frame animation we brought to life each illustration and some even grew into something more. 
Credits
Client. DoorDash 

Agency. Handsome Frank  
Producer. Stuart Whitton

Illustrator. Sebastian Curi
Animator. Chris Anderson
