Lima-Lima
Lima-Lima is a newly revamped food court at Taman Anggrek Mall that homes local Chinese - Indonesian street food delights in the comfort of a modern shopping mall. The name Lima-Lima refers to the Indonesian term for street food vendors, "kaki lima".
To bring the familiarity of the street food experience into Lima-Lima, we capture the iconic visual elements usually seen at Indo-Chinese street food vendors and twist them for a clean and modern look. The colors of Lima-Lima are taken from the colorful melamine plates used by the street vendors. Along with vernacular typography seen on the vendor signs, characteristic animal illustrations, and the iconic hand-written receipts, the visual memories evoked from the direct references come together with a contemporary feel at the stalls of Lima-Lima.
Creative Director : Eric Widjaja
Art Director : Ira Carella
Designer : Bram Patria Yoshugi
Photographer : Vony Wong