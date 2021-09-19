



To bring the familiarity of the street food experience into Lima-Lima, we capture the iconic visual elements usually seen at Indo-Chinese street food vendors and twist them for a clean and modern look. The colors of Lima-Lima are taken from the colorful melamine plates used by the street vendors. Along with vernacular typography seen on the vendor signs, characteristic animal illustrations, and the iconic hand-written receipts, the visual memories evoked from the direct references come together with a contemporary feel at the stalls of Lima-Lima.



