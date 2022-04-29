Identity for the Architects’ Council of EU





Identity for the Architects’ Council of Europe

Project Finalist in International Design Competition





While creating a proposal for the new Identity for the Architects’ Council of Europe, we aimed to visually achieve the goals of the brand - establish the prestige and authority as the unified and forward-thinking voice of the architects in Europe.





We also strived to design a modern, visionary and established brand identity that speaks about sustainability and Innovation and visually communicated the unity and purpose of Architecture in EU.





The result of the brand strategy was the insight which we called ‘Through the Architector’s Eyes’. We wanted to find a solution that reflects an architect’s point of view of a graphic design.





Therefore, we visually achieved the fusion of graphic design and the category of the brand itself. The identity talks the language of architecture exhibiting buildings in the perspective of the sky as well as the united voice of architects.



