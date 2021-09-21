Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
BREATHING LOVE UNDERWATER VOL.1 FLOW II
Multiple Owners
Inspired by the protagonist Ponyo in the movie “Ponyo on the cliff by the sea”, the “child of fish” from the deep sea. The tone of the film is gentle and warm, and the colors are gorgeous and dreamy. Ponyo is cute and innocent, she chasing love and friendship by riding the wind and waves bravely. Her appearance is accompanied by water or surrounded by bubbles. The story of Ponyo inspired this creation. We used light, shadow, bubble and color to create a different world underwater, flowers breathe love under the colorful water like "Ponyo".
art bloom FLOARL ART Flowers Photography shanghai stilllife studio
    CL. LO Central, Hong Kong SAR of China
    VANESSA 玩泥沙 Shanghai, China
    bloom bloom FLEUR Shanghai, China

