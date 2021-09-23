Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Pop & Pac Studio
black and white bold design bold font development embossing foil logo print property type design
A father and son team both named James, approached Pop & Pac with a vision for elevating the built experience. With many builders and developers touting words like ‘best' and 'quality’, we had a vision for a brand that immediately evoked confidence and clarity, nothing superfluous, with immediate distinction in the market. 

On the surface the brand is simple, yet the devil is in the detail, with each part of the identity meticulously crafted and considered, a parallel to Field Groups offer. A headline act worthy of attention and adoration from its audience.
Project: @field_group
Brand Identity & Strategy: @pop_and_pac
Photography: @davekulesza
Folio Photography: @foliolio
Printing: @hungryworkshop

