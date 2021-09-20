Horizon·Tibet
Tibet·China
这组图片拍摄于西藏阿里地区
世界上人口密度最小的地区之一
平均4200以上的高海拔
以及恶劣的生存条件
是这里人烟稀少的主要原因
这里记录的是
那些鲜有人知晓的角落里
静谧安详的晨昏
荒漠里的风和云中蕴藏的雨
以及孤独的房屋留下落寞的身影
那些远在我们生活之外的生活
是怎样的安寂呀
/
This collection of pictures were shot in the Ngari Prefecture of Tibet, which is one of the areas with the lowest population density in the world. In addition to harsh living conditions, the average altitude of this area is over 4200 meters, so this area is sparsely populated. At dusk, the golden sunshine sheds its light on the earth. The area is surrounded by vast scenery, as boundless as time. Besides those well-known cities, there are people living in the places far beyond our imagination. All the subtle dreams are changing with the grasses on the prairie, coming and going through the changes of seasons, without leaving a trace. The pictures recorded those little-known corners in the world. In quiet morning and at silent dusk, with the wind and rain cloud in the desert, lonely people live in those empty houses. How quiet the life beyond ours is!
Thanks for watching
Copyright © 2021 LIYE. All Rights Reserved.
/
This is an individual photography project.
For sponsor or cooperation
please send an email to
yeziphotography@gmail.com