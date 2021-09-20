Horizon·Tibet

这组图片拍摄于西藏阿里地区

世界上人口密度最小的地区之一

平均4200以上的高海拔

以及恶劣的生存条件

是这里人烟稀少的主要原因

这里记录的是

那些鲜有人知晓的角落里

静谧安详的晨昏

荒漠里的风和云中蕴藏的雨

以及孤独的房屋留下落寞的身影

那些远在我们生活之外的生活

是怎样的安寂呀



