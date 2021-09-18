Malaysia Road Trip Series

The beauty of Malaysia never disappoints 😍
Road Trip Begins! 🇲🇾
Featuring 5 of our favourite places in panoramic scene!
Road trip to Sabah.
Dive in to a colourful experience with us in Sabah 🐠🦀🐡 A rich, multicultural getaway filled with picturesque sceneries and daring adventures in every corner! Fill your memories with splashing moments from the coastal city of Kota Kinabalu.
Road trip to Sarawak.
Waltz into your next adventure in the charming city of Kuching. Sit back and observe life in Borneo as you meander along the course of the river or on foot as you explore exotic finds in the city.
Road trip to Penang
Food trips are the best trips 🚗 Join in the hustle and bustle of Penang to experience what it’s like to live like a local. Let your tastebuds delight in the iconic flavours of the North before treating yourself to the majestic views of a buzzing city.
Road trip to Kuala Lumpur
Road trip to Malacca.
A symbol of bravery 🏹 On this day back in 2008, Malacca was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site! What was once a bustling seaport is now a quiet coastal town filled with stories and history ⚓️
Featuring these 5 places in 10 stunning postcards.
Combine two postcards for a panoramic picture!
