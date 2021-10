“ Cây nhà lá vườn ” is an Artbook about the miniature world of plants around typical Vietnamese house. It is a vivid and colorful picture of flowers and leaves, a source of fresh food for each family meal and a folk doctor taking care of each member's health. This book will be a combination of herbalism, stories about plants and vegetarian cuisine through the lens of art with modern and novel illustration style, but still keeps the unique beauty of characteristic of each plant kind.