Zedsen
Multiple Owners
Zedsen

Zedsen is on a mission to make proactive health a reality by providing a unique window into the inner workings of the body. The Zedsen team have spent years perfecting the technology to fit your life in the best way possible. Kallan & Co arrived on the cusp of the company’s restructuring to help shape their total experience.   

We defined and distilled the entire brand around an idea and core truth that ‘every body has a story’. Tag teaming into the already swift moving pack, we used rapid prototyping and collaborated with Cambridge Consultants to bring this to life, delivering a holistic brand package including brand strategy, messaging, the brand identity and UI style.




