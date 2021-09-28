Fine Grazing are known for their high quality, design-led grazing tablescapes featuring ingredients from Melbourne’s leading food artisans. We were approached to undertake a complete redesign of their visual identity at a time of growth as they expanded into the home delivery market with a range of cheese pillars and other food items.



Working closely with the Fine Grazing team, we implemented a new approach to their brand positioning and narrative, exploring the boundaries of food and design. The resulting visual identity is both formal and unconventional, and seeks to extend the same level of attention to detail seen in their event tablescapes to the Fine Grazing at-home offering. As a part of the brand positioning, we worked on the art direction of a series of images celebrating the ingredients that form the core of Fine Grazing's ethos.



The Fine Grazing stationery and packaging components utilise unconventional layouts to abstractly reflect the way in which grazing tables are often approached from many sides, and therefore viewed from different perspectives. Tactile finishes including delicate embossing and textured papers were selected to bring a sense of understated luxury to the at-home Fine Grazing experience.