The Client

NY CakePops is one of the first cake pop bakeries in New York. The concept was created to satisfy the need for a fun and creative alternative to cake in a time of uncertainty. Every single cake pop is hand decorated, wrapped and tied to be ready to go.

NY CakePops is one of the first cake pop bakeries in New York. The concept was created to satisfy the need for a fun and creative alternative to cake in a time of uncertainty. Every single cake pop is hand decorated, wrapped and tied to be ready to go.

NY CakePops is one of the first cake pop bakeries in New York. The concept was created to satisfy the need for a fun and creative alternative to cake in a time of uncertainty. Every single cake pop is hand decorated, wrapped and tied to be ready to go.

The Objective

Represent the uniqueness in taste and design of cake pops through brand design and packaging creating a seamless experience from the time you order to the point of receiving your package. The brand should be relevant in enhancing events and becoming a great gifting option.

The Solution



For the logo we designed a lockup that integrates the elegant, modern and fun brand essence. We were inspired by the Statue of Liberty, one of the most iconic symbols of the city of New York, to create the brand’s icon. We also designed icons complementing the brand’s behavior when added to the packaging design. For the color palette we chose colors that reminded us of celebrations, conveying warmth and excitement while easily adapting to any type of environment.