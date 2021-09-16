The Legend of Pedro Rodríguez || Director´s cut

Pedro Rodríguez de la Vega had a short but quite legendary passage through this life.





Right from the start, he was given the most Mexican name available.





But the actual legend was born when he became the first Mexican Grand Prix motor racing champion in history.





And not only because he was a crazy skilled driver: he did it with the iconic Porsche 917k, which we can only assume was based on a discarded Batmobile desi gn deemed too unrealistic.





Fifty years after his tragic demise while racing in Germany, we teamed up with The Community and Porsche to honor some of his feats.





Crank up the volume and get ready for a 60-second trip at 300 km/h.



