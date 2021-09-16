The Geothermal Energy Series

Generating electricity from geothermal fields could be one part of the solution of providing clean energy. The worlds largest complex of geothermal power stations, the Cerro Prieto geothermal field, is located at the northern tip of Baja California, Mexico. This area edges tectonic plates where hot water and steam is coming close to the earth’s surface. Electricity is generated by pumping hot water off the ground into geothermal power plants that process thermal energy into electric energy.





Excess steam from hydrothermal power production is condensed. The brine is then released into channels that form the Cerro Prieto Lake, an 18 km long solar evaporation pond. The water contains chemicals like methane and ammonia, impacting the surrounding soil that is salinized. Other concerns include sinking ground, loud noise at night, and the release of hydrogen sulfide into the air, a gas that smells like rotten eggs.



