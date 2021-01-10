Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Asian Spirit
Jennifer Esseiva
Asian Spirit

—  In this photography series, you will discover another side of my photography art. Since a decade now, my dad lives in Singapore and since 5 years, my sister is in Sydney. As we are a globe trotteur family, we travelled a lot together to explore to explore a lot of asian countries such as Burma, South Korean, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Bali.

This series showcases my favorite images taken between 2010 and 2019. Asia is indescribable, you have to feel it. Each country has its own rules, culture, colours, smell and food. Everywhere you go people are very welcoming and you discover a new dimension of their culture. But, I did my best to capture this world so I hope you will enjoy the images.
Fine art print of a koi fish attracted by a white feather taken by photographer Jennifer Esseiva.
Long exposure photography of koi fishes moving in a pond. Image by Jennifer Esseiva.
Close-up photography of a temple bell under the rain in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Aerial photography of Bagan, the city of a thousand pagodas in Burma. Image by Jennifer Esseiva.
Night portrait of a man waiting in the streets of Seoul in South Korea.
Black and white photography of the back of a restaurant in Seoul. Image by Jennifer Esseiva.
Photography of a painted landscape on a wall of glass in a museum of Seoul.
Photography of the hanbok shoes worn by a korean girl in Changgyeonggung Palace in South Korea.
Grand pa and his grand child sit at the entrance of their home looking at the street, in Bali.

    Creative Fields