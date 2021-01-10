Asian Spirit
— In this photography series, you will discover another side of my photography art. Since a decade now, my dad lives in Singapore and since 5 years, my sister is in Sydney. As we are a globe trotteur family, we travelled a lot together to explore to explore a lot of asian countries such as Burma, South Korean, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Bali.
This series showcases my favorite images taken between 2010 and 2019. Asia is indescribable, you have to feel it. Each country has its own rules, culture, colours, smell and food. Everywhere you go people are very welcoming and you discover a new dimension of their culture. But, I did my best to capture this world so I hope you will enjoy the images.