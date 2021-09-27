Drip Come True
Taiwan Coffee Collection
小小的島，卻有著豐富地形與風土
小小的地，孕育豐腴碩大的果實
小小的豆，乘載著小小的念想
小小的念想，擲地有聲
小小的念想，擲地有聲
願 —— 心想事成
_
擲地有聲 - 台灣精品咖啡選
精選兩支台灣咖啡豆，以擲筊為概念展開
將台灣的生活現場與咖啡結合
每一顆豆子，都是咖啡小農與烘豆師的祈願
仔細聽，乘載願望的筊杯與新鮮烘焙的咖啡都是音韻鏗鏘
每一杯咖啡，都是一份擲地有聲的念想
從一顆生豆，到一杯咖啡
為你沖煮一杯心想事成的聖筊(杯)
將台灣的生活現場與咖啡結合
每一顆豆子，都是咖啡小農與烘豆師的祈願
仔細聽，乘載願望的筊杯與新鮮烘焙的咖啡都是音韻鏗鏘
每一杯咖啡，都是一份擲地有聲的念想
從一顆生豆，到一杯咖啡
為你沖煮一杯心想事成的聖筊(杯)
願你心想事成
_
A selection of two coffee series with the theme of Taiwanese coffee beans, hoping to combine elements that are very life-like, interesting and easy to resonate with consumers with packaging design, so that the packaging design of this series can use a new visual design to express the traditional Culture, I finally got inspiration from Taiwan’s folk culture "Bwa Bwei" to combine with coffee. "Bwa Bwei" is very similar to the appearance of coffee beans. This is also an interesting discovery of this series of packaging design.
"Bwa Bwei" is a traditional Chinese divination method, in which the divination seeker throws or drops two little wooden pieces on the floor and gets the divine answer by the positions of the pieces whether the future course being contemplated is recommended or not. The pieces, called "Poe" (Bwei) in Taiwanese or Jiaobei in Mandarin, look somewhat like two shells of a clam or bivalve mollusk.
As a kind of Chinese traditional culture and folk belief, "Bwa Bwei" usually contains a kind of wish and blessing for the future, hope that dreams will come true, is a culture full of good blessings, and this concept extends the packaging design "Drip Come True" copy, because every coffee bean is infused with the love and blessings of coffee farmers and coffee roasters. While tasting coffee, they are also tasting the hard work of coffee farmers. I hope consumers can Drink better coffee and have a better life, "Drip it, and wish your dream come true"
_
Drip Come True | Taiwan Coffee Collection
Product Concept：Lung-Hao Chiang
Design：Lung-Hao Chiang
Copy：Lung-Hao Chiang
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.