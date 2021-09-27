Drip Come True

Taiwan Coffee Collection

擲地有聲 - 台灣精品咖啡選

A selection of two coffee series with the theme of Taiwanese coffee beans, hoping to combine elements that are very life-like, interesting and easy to resonate with consumers with packaging design, so that the packaging design of this series can use a new visual design to express the traditional Culture, I finally got inspiration from Taiwan’s folk culture "Bwa Bwei" to combine with coffee. "Bwa Bwei" is very similar to the appearance of coffee beans. This is also an interesting discovery of this series of packaging design.





"Bwa Bwei" is a traditional Chinese divination method, in which the divination seeker throws or drops two little wooden pieces on the floor and gets the divine answer by the positions of the pieces whether the future course being contemplated is recommended or not. The pieces, called "Poe" (Bwei) in Taiwanese or Jiaobei in Mandarin, look somewhat like two shells of a clam or bivalve mollusk.



