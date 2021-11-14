











Dissrup





Artist first NFT platform.





Dissrup is an ever-expanding collective of artists and designers, supported by Yambo Studio’s infrastructure, creating and innovating at the frontier of the new world of phygital and NFT design. Dissrup crafts digital and physical collectibles, backed by blockchain technology, that consumers can own and use in both their lived reality and the metaverse. We started to collaborate with the internal team in the very early development stages of Dissrup to create digital product experience and brand identity. Our approach is centered around creating a strong character for the platform which both artists and collectors feel welcome in the future of art.





Services:

Brand Identity, User Experience, Digital Product, User Interface, Communication













