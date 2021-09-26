Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
GRIF x Meow Wolf Zine
Shane Griffin
GRIF X MeowWolf
_

A futuristic magazine from another dimension designed for Meow Wolf's Convergence Station experience in Denver, Colorado. 
The Zine explores the future of fashion, quantum mechanics, bioengineering, sports, and alien life. 
Ada - The android super-model
- The godfather of NeoPunk
Dr Yoshi - Solved climate change
Marshal 'Moon' Mason - Shopping on the ISS
'Be Multi-Human - Live every moment all at once, forever"
Yung Dragon - Released his debut album on hacked commercial holograms
"Smart Hair -  control your hair with the new eHair bio-upgrade"
GRIF x Meow Wolf Zine
