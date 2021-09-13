MECANICA - Bots illustrations

Deliverybot - « 30 minutes or free 🍕»
Chillin' with my homie R80-D90 today 🤖⚠️🌴☀️
R3-Z6 will tell you that some days are harder than others..🤖⚡️🔋🔋🔋
Who’s in for a game with B2-R6 tonight? ⛹🏻♀️ 🤖⛹🏻♂️🏀
If you love robots and mess cables, you’re in the right place!
Don’t be shy and take a look on the inside of my robot’s head..! ⚡️
“Maintenance mode > ON / Please wait / 12564 seconds left” 🤖⚡️
Dear followers ♥️, thank you for the all the love I receive every day. This drawing is for you. The kanji on the tee is "Kansha" and means Gratitude in Japanese.
« RW-7252 is probably the best diagnostic-bot of the 7th sector.
But you will need a lot of credits » 🤖⚠️🤖.
« Sometimes you just have to walk away » 🤖⚡️
I always start my digital drawings with traditional sketches
with a black or red Colerase pencil on a Canson Art 180 sketchbook.
Ipad + Procreate is my favorite combo for digital art