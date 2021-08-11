Newfangled Studios is a Boston-based agency that focuses on live action and motion solutions for a roster of international clients. Founded in 2009, Newfangled felt they had outgrown their original identity which did little to signify the vibrance of their work and reputation as a studio that creates eye-catching visuals. is a Boston-based agency that focuses on live action and motion solutions for a roster of international clients. Founded in 2009, Newfangled felt they had outgrown their original identity which did little to signify the vibrance of their work and reputation as a studio that creates eye-catching visuals.



Working closely with their internal team, we developed a bold new identity which better embodies their creative spirit and visualizes their 'North Star' of values. The new logo became the basis for a refreshed online presence, business collateral and branded merchandise. Although built for the now, the new branding anchors the work Newfangled creates with a confident eye fixed firmly on the future.