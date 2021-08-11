Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Newfangled Studios
Stephen Kelleher Studio
Behance.net
Newfangled Studios  Identity
Newfangled Studios is a Boston-based agency that focuses on live action and motion solutions for a roster of international clients. Founded in 2009, Newfangled felt they had outgrown their original identity which did little to signify the vibrance of their work and reputation as a studio that creates eye-catching visuals.

Working closely with their internal team, we developed a bold new identity which better embodies their creative spirit and visualizes their 'North Star' of values. The new logo became the basis for a refreshed online presence, business collateral and branded merchandise. Although built for the now, the new branding anchors the work Newfangled creates with a confident eye fixed firmly on the future.
Our Role   Visual Identity, Creative Direction
Animation   Mike Bernard

branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography
branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography
branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography
branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography
branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography
branding design eye Icon identity logo mark motion newfangled typography

Website       Instagram
Newfangled Studios
1.1k
6.7k
80
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Stephen Kelleher Studio Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Newfangled Studios

    1.1k
    6.7k
    80
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives