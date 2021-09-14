Research / Felt





The two methods are different in terms of their result: felt produced with needles better retains its shape. However, needle felting consumes less energy and can be used to make felt from synthetic or plant-based fibers that do not react to water and pressure the same way wool does.





Often, felt is produced using several types of fibers: in this case, the matter needs to undergo a preparatory mixing phase. In special carding machines, fibers are tangled together to form nets that are later transformed into felt by either one of two methods. Using different types of fiber, manufacturers get control over the properties of the final product. For instance, adding synthetic material, like acrylic, to wool helps to make the textile more lasting.