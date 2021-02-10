Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Naia
Multiple Owners
The origin of the word Naia comes from the basque language, meaning “sea foam”. Runned by chefs Tuca Mezzono and Jean Ponce, the restaurant offers a sophisticated gastronomic experience that transports the customers to a place of relaxation like a calm day at the beach. Rebu created naming, narrative, illustrations and visual design.

Creative Directors: Pedro Mattos and Fernando Andreazi 
Designers: Joanna Dalleth, Regys Lima and Pedro Mattos
Illustrator: Joanna Dalleth and Pedro Mattos
Copywriters: Fernando Andreazi, Giovanna Marques and Janaina Fernandes


    Studio Rebu São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Regys Lima São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Joanna Dalleth Brazil

