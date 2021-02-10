The origin of the word Naia comes from the basque language, meaning “sea foam”. Runned by chefs Tuca Mezzono and Jean Ponce, the restaurant offers a sophisticated gastronomic experience that transports the customers to a place of relaxation like a calm day at the beach. Rebu created naming, narrative, illustrations and visual design.
Creative Directors: Pedro Mattos and Fernando Andreazi
Designers: Joanna Dalleth, Regys Lima and Pedro Mattos
Illustrator: Joanna Dalleth and Pedro Mattos
Copywriters: Fernando Andreazi, Giovanna Marques and Janaina Fernandes