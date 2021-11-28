National Bank Open 2021 Identity





CREDITS - NBO 2021 Identity







Advertiser: Tennis Canada and National Bank (Julie Gravel, Derek Kent)





Agency: Sid Lee





Branding:



Creative Director : Isabelle Allard

Artistic Directors : Jean-Michel Mercier, Paul Martel



Copywriters : Annika Ramchandani,



Motion Designers : Raphaël Jean



Typeface: Patrick Seymour

Photography : Vincent Castonguay



Campaign:



Creative team : Je an-François Dumais, Annika Ramchandani, Jean-Christophe Laniel, Martin C. Pariseau, Isabelle Allard, Joëlle Laf errière

Account team : François Forget, Mélanie Berthe, Chloé Brossard, Laurence Corbeil

Strategic team : John Pankert, Carla Mavaddat

Agency production : Jean-Pierre Marcotte, St é phanie Gagné, Benjamin Des Rosiers, Hugo

Beaupré







FIlm :



Director : Martin C. Pariseau



Director of photography : Juliette Lossky, Thomas Bélanger Soto

Production and postproduction : Sid Lee

Editing : Eloi Arsenault

Online editing : Étienne Bergeron

Color grading : Simon Boissonneaux

Sound and engineering studio : Cult Nation

Music : Cult Nation

Print and web production : Tennis Canada

Media : BTA Creates

















