National Bank Open 2021 Identity
Multiple Owners
athletics ball branding Event Montreal poster sports tennis Toronto typography
CREDITS  - NBO 2021 Identity

Advertiser: Tennis Canada and National Bank (Julie Gravel, Derek Kent) 

Agency: Sid Lee 

Branding:
Creative Director : Isabelle Allard
Artistic Directors : Jean-Michel Mercier, Paul Martel
Copywriters : Annika Ramchandani,
Motion Designers : Raphaël Jean
Typeface: Patrick Seymour
Photography : Vincent Castonguay

Campaign:
Creative team : Jean-François Dumais, Annika Ramchandani, Jean-Christophe Laniel, Martin C.Pariseau, Isabelle Allard, Joëlle Laferrière
Account team : François Forget, Mélanie Berthe, Chloé Brossard, Laurence Corbeil
Strategic team : John Pankert, Carla Mavaddat
Agency production : Jean-Pierre Marcotte, Stéphanie Gagné, Benjamin Des Rosiers, Hugo
Beaupré

FIlm :
Director  : Martin C. Pariseau
Director of photography : Juliette Lossky, Thomas Bélanger Soto
Production and postproduction : Sid Lee
Editing : Eloi Arsenault
Online editing : Étienne Bergeron
Color grading : Simon Boissonneaux
Sound and engineering studio : Cult Nation
Music : Cult Nation
Print and web production : Tennis Canada
Media : BTA Creates





    user's avatar
    Paul Martel Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Isabelle Allard Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Patrick Seymour Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Raphaël Jean Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Annika Ramchandani Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    National Bank Open 2021 Identity

    Canada's DNA is synonymous with multiculturalism and diversity, and Canada's top tennis players don't shy away from this essence either: most are
