Odyssey is a contemplative journey to undiscovered realms. Realms of uncharted biomes and unspecified materials. Of lost civilizations and unseen phenomena. An invitation to observe, inspect, experiment; to touch and feel these digital realms through tangible evidence that have been transported to the here and now.





An otherworldly set up of 3 collectible pieces: well-recognised piece, Complicated Sofa,

new, unseen functional sculpture, Crowded Elevator chair, and another unseen piece – Bold chair. All three pieces are accompanied by 3 LED-walls that display digital artworks: 3 documentaries of the unexplored territories wherefrom the physical objects were extracted as evidence.





The pieces of the Odyssey collection are configured as a union between physical and digital, in fact the physical work cannot exist without its digital image.

