Odyssey
by Andrés Reisinger
Earlier this year, Andrés Reisinger captured the attention of the design world with The Shipping, a collection of born-digital furniture that announced the arrival of a new mode of practice. With this new presentation at Nilufar Gallery, entitled Odyssey – an allusion back to the historical origins of epic narrative – he extends his reach further still, offering a beguiling and complex interplay of virtual and physical experience. Three furniture works appear in the exhibition, both in the guise of fabricated objects and as the charismatic subjects of accompanying films. These seem to document other worlds, suggestively free of attachment to any particular time and space. The overall effect is to plunge the visitor into a futuristic realm, staging an encounter with new narrative possibilities for design. Immediately compelling as a visual, immersive experience, Reisinger’s work also operates at other levels, sensitively exploring the emotional terrain and theoretical implications of digital-led design. This exhibition at Nilufar – Reisinger’s most ambitious to date – further establishes him as an essential new voice in contemporary design dialogue, who is leading the way to the future.
Words by Glenn Adamson
Odyssey is a contemplative journey to undiscovered realms. Realms of uncharted biomes and unspecified materials. Of lost civilizations and unseen phenomena. An invitation to observe, inspect, experiment; to touch and feel these digital realms through tangible evidence that have been transported to the here and now.
An otherworldly set up of 3 collectible pieces: well-recognised piece, Complicated Sofa,
new, unseen functional sculpture, Crowded Elevator chair, and another unseen piece – Bold chair. All three pieces are accompanied by 3 LED-walls that display digital artworks: 3 documentaries of the unexplored territories wherefrom the physical objects were extracted as evidence.
The pieces of the Odyssey collection are configured as a union between physical and digital, in fact the physical work cannot exist without its digital image.
The physical installations were showcased in Nilufar Gallery Depot during Milan Design Week (5-11 September). aorist tokenised the digital works and privately sold the complete artworks within the series.
Directed by Andrés Reisinger
3D Artists: Andrés Reisinger, Carlos Neda, Francesco Lucini
Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Directed by Andrés Reisinger
3D Artists: Andrés Reisinger, Carlos Neda, Francesco Lucini
Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva